Airplane, contracted by ICE and Honduras bound, makes emergency landing at Texas airport

A commercial aircraft contracted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to fly to Honduras was forced to turn around shortly after takeoff and land Wednesday morning back at a southern Texas airport, officials confirmed.

A radio tower at the Valley International Airport in Harlingen, located in the central region of the Rio Grande Valley, received an advisory after 5 a.m. local time that the Boeing 767 airplane was experiencing some sort of trouble, Marv Esterly, the airport's director of aviation, told USA TODAY.

"It had some type of issue and after takeoff it decided to return to the airport," Esterly said.

Plane was operated by ICE

The commercial aircraft was chartered by a company contracted by ICE and was bound for San Pedro, Honduras, Esterly said. Esterly was not able to specify the number of passengers on board.

Data tracked by FlightAware shows that the airplane took off at 5:17 a.m. and reached an altitude of abut 3,000 feet before it had to turn back and land on the same runway at 5:36 a.m.

It was unclear what specific issue caused the plane to be diverted. The aircraft was able to land safely and no injuries were reported, Esterly said.

