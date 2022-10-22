Airplane Crashes Into Multi-Family Home In New Hampshire

A small plane crashed into a multifamily building in Keene, New Hampshire, on Friday evening, killing both people aboard the aircraft.

No one in the building was injured in the accident, which occurred just before 7 p.m., Keene officials said, per CNN.

The single-engine Beechcraft Sierra hit the building’s storage barn when it went down. Video from the scene shows a large fire that then spreads to the main part of the structure.

“It was very scary, I mean, I was sitting in the chair, and I heard the big bang and then the house shaking,” resident Robin Guimond told local news station WCVB.

The mayor of Keene confirmed Saturday that two people had been on board the plane when it crashed, and both were killed, NBC Boston reported . Their names have not been released, and authorities are still in the early stages of investigating the cause of the crash.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...