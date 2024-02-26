Airplane crashes into tree line near a New Hampshire airport

A small plane crash near the Moultonborough Airport in New Hampshire is under investigation.

Emergency personnel responded to the airport after an airplane went off of the runway and crashed into the tree line Sunday evening.

All occupants were out of the aircraft, and no injuries were reported. Officials with Moultonborough Fire Rescue said the single-engine aircraft had a minor fuel leak that was mitigated.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

