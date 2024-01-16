Airplane Passengers Get Bird's-Eye View of Grindavik Eruption

A volcanic eruption north of Grindavik, Iceland, created an unbelievable sight for airline passengers flying overhead on Sunday, January 14.

Video taken by Amanda Troxell Waymire shows her view of the vivid lava as her flight left Keflavík International Airport on Sunday morning.

Iceland’s broadcaster, RUV, said by Monday it appeared volcanic activity was decreasing, but there was “great uncertainty about the future.”

At least three houses were destroyed, the outlet reported. No one was injured in the eruption, the country’s president said. Credit: Amanda Troxell Waymire via Storyful

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]