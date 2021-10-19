Airplane 'Karen' gives wild COVID-19 rant: 'I think you’re all enjoying this'

A woman's unsolicited pandemic rant is going viral after she stood up on a flight with a microphone to preach to passengers her theories about COVID-19.

“I brought my microphone. I’m going to use it,” the woman said on the full plane at the beginning of the clip. The video went viral after being shared by pop singer Jawny on TikTok.

Flight attendants are seen attempting to stop the woman from continuing to speak to the cabin.

"The pandemic started all because humans have lost a little bit, a little bit of faith," the woman said before addressing the flight attendants attempting to stop her.

"You're gonna cuff me?" the woman yelled at the attendants. "I don't need to be cuffed. I'm completely harmless."

“I think you’re all enjoying this because, like I said, I’m not terrible to look at,” she said.

She continued her rant on the pandemic, ignoring the flight attendants.

"The reason why the pandemic started was basically because the internet ... because you're all stuck to your stupid devices and you don't even know what reality is anymore and you depend on stupid nonsense to determine your reality," she yelled as she was ushered down the aisle.



“My dog has better sense than any of you,” she concluded as she was escorted away by flight personnel before the clip ends. “In fact, my dog could be a better God for you people.”

The woman has not yet been identified.



