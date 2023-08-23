Airplane with reported fuel leak diverted to RDU for emergency landing
An airplane headed to Orlando had to divert and land in Raleigh.
India has become the first country to land a spacecraft at the Moon's south pole.
Here's a list of the best budget robot vacuums you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
JLR has found a use for its second-life Jaguar I-Pace batteries. The automaker, formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover, is working with Wykes Engineering, a manufacturer of renewable energy products, to develop one of the largest energy storage systems in the UK to harness solar and wind power using old I-Pace batteries. JLR's announcement is the automaker's first foray into energy storage systems.
Notre Dame is currently a 20.5-point favorite, while the total (50.5) is hovering just below the key number of 51.
Snap has restructured its reporting system in India and named Pulkit Trivedi as the new country head, underscoring the increasing importance of the South Asian market to the company. Snapchat's parent company has directed its Indian teams to report directly to Trivedi, thereby granting local leadership greater autonomy in shaping growth, partnerships, and market development, marking a distinctive move. Trivedi will report to Ajit Mohan, the Asia Pacific head of Snap, who joined the company from Meta last year.
The 2024 Toyota Tundra is headed into its latest model year with a couple of changes and a price increase.
Steve Kerr and Steve Nash are now both shareholders in Real Mallorca, which just started its third straight season in Spain’s top league this summer.
From Hailey Bieber's favorite sunscreen to fast-acting pimple patches and essential oil diffusers, the list is endless.
The couple inked a deal to buy a $15 million mansion in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 2020 — and it has spawned a three-year legal battle. It's finally going to be hashed out in a Los Angeles court.
After going 9-4 in his first season, Freeman still needs to prove he's the right guy to lead the Fighting Irish.
This season might be James Franklin's best shot to change the narrative for his Nittany Lions.
Bel Lepe, a former Google software engineer, tells me that it always seemed risky to him that there were apps that business users needed and used but that IT and security teams were unwilling to approve them because of their lack of support for identity standards. "Security tools have traditionally been built with only security and IT users in mind, but many apps that businesses depend on don’t support security standards," Lepe said in an email interview. Lepe tried to simply live with the problem as his career took him through various startups and organizations.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde make sense of the University of Michigan’s decision to levy a 3-game suspension on head coach Jim Harbaugh after the NCAA abstained from doing so just last week.
Experts say corporal punishment is unlikely to lead to any lasting change in a student's behavior.
Match Group, the company behind dating apps like Tinder and OkCupid, is getting serious about its relationship with AI. After toying with some AI-powered features on Tinder, Match Group is taking things to the next level by appointing former Zynga head of growth Mark Kantor as vice president of innovation. Kantor, who also co-founded startups like Yellowbrick and Graffiti, will lead a small team of engineers and designers focused on bringing new technologies to Match Group's apps.
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Carmel Edition gets even more rarified. Only seven will leave the workshop, each priced at $371,175.
The college football coaching carousel doesn't seem as fraught as normal, but all it takes is one domino for panic to set in.
The Trojans are the favorites to win the Pac-12 in 2023. Can they win the conference and make the College Football Playoff?
The country's last attempt to reach the moon was in 1976.
Threads by Instagram will get a web version as soon as this week.