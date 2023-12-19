Airplane subject of warrant in latest search regarding former Clark County sheriff

Dec. 18—CLARK COUNTY — Investigators were authorized last week to seize or document an airplane believed to have been purchased by former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel for personal use and paid for with volunteer firefighter funds.

Noel is facing 15 felonies for theft, public corruption and ghost employment after being arrested last month. But searches continue to be conducted on his personal and business properties.

Warrants unsealed Monday show Indiana State Police investigators seized or documented a 1958 Cessna 172 fixed wing single engine aircraft that was listed to the Utica Township Firefighter Association. Noel, who was sheriff from 2015-2022, is the founder of New Chapel Fire/EMS and former chief of Utica Fire.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday by ISP Lt. Jeffrey Hearon, the tip about the aircraft came from Clark County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mark Grube.

Grube told Hearon that Noel created a CCSO Aviation Department, obtaining an airplane and five helicopters from U.S. government surplus property. He also purchased two additional airplanes using CCSO funds, Grube told Hearon according to the affidavit.

The plane that was the subject of the warrant was purchased as a personal aircraft from Jerry Mull, but was housed at the Clark County Airport along with the other aircrafts, Hearon states in the affidavit.

Grube told the investigator that the department received an outstanding fuel bill for the aircraft, and CCSO officials believed Noel was possibly using department funds to purchase fuel for the airplane.

Hearon said he interviewed Mull, who told him he sold the airplane to Noel on Feb. 17, 2022 for $25,000. Mull told the investigator he believed Noel was buying the plane for personal use.

Mull provided ISP with a copy of the check, which states "equipment" on the memo line.

Hearon states in the affidavit that a review of Utica Township fire bank records revealed the check was deducted from the fire department's account, and not Noel's personal account.

Hearon interviewed two people who allegedly accompanied Noel to look at the Cessna, Amos Burgess and Michael Watson, both of whom were employed with the CCSO in February 2022.

Watson told the investigator he believed Noel was purchasing the plane for personal use. He said Burgess flew the aircraft to Cherry Hill Aviation in Seymour for some repairs.

Hearon states in the affidavit that Cherry Hill officials confirmed they serviced the airplane on two occasions, Sept. 1, 2022 and Oct. 17, 2022. The repairs totaled more than $17,000.

Hearon stated that he found Utica Fire bank records showing a check for the first repair totaling $16,616, and located a second check from Noel and his wife accounting for the second repair, which was $465.

Copies of the checks are included in the affidavit.

Investigators allege that Noel attempted to change the registration for the plane to the fire department about a month before he was arrested.

According to court documents, the registration switched from Mull to Noel on Aug. 22, 2022, and then to Utica Fire on Oct. 2., 2023.

"The change of the registration to (Utica Township Fire) was after Mr. Noel was advised he was the suspect in a criminal investigation and numerous search warrants were served on his residence, pole barn, and fire departments," Hearon stated in the affidavit.

Hearon said he confirmed with a PrivateFlite Aviation representative that the aircraft was located at the facility at 6005 Propeller Lane in Sellersburg on Nov. 30. The person told Hearon the aircraft was undergoing an annual inspection and maintenance.

ONGOING INVESTIGATION

No additional charges had been filed in the Noel case as of Monday afternoon. He's due back in court next month for his next hearing.

Noel's Jeffersonville home and New Chapel properties were searched originally in August as part of the ongoing criminal investigation. The investigation and his arrest Nov. 8 have statewide implications.

Noel is the 9th District Republican Party chair, and is the chair of the Clark County GOP. He's also the founder of New Chapel, which provides ambulance and fire services in Clark and Floyd counties.

Last week, warrants were unsealed showing that ISP is investigating claims Noel paid former Scott County Sheriff Kenneth Hughbanks consulting fees of more than $265,000 out of Clark County jail commissary funds.

Noel is also accused of paying for personal vehicles out of Utica fire funds as well as selling equipment and keeping the money. Investigators also believe Noel sent CCSO employees to work on his private properties while they were on the clock for the sheriff's department.