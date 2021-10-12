New AirPods and MacBooks? Apple hosting an event on Oct. 18

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
An invite for Apple&#39;s virtual event in October.
An invite for Apple's virtual event in October.

If new iPhones weren't enough, Apple has even more new devices to launch this year.

The tech giant confirmed Tuesday that it will host a virtual event on Oct. 18, during which the company may reveal a new line of MacBook computers and AirPods.

The name of the event is "Unleashed," according to an invitation sent to media including USA TODAY.

Apple is expected to reveal updated MacBook computers. According to a May report from Bloomberg, the company plans to release models with faster processors and better connectivity to external devices. The changes span all Macs such as the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and its Mac Mini, said the report.

►Google update: This upcoming search engine feature will compete with Facebook, Twitter in curating news

►Security: Cyberattacks concerning to most in US, poll finds

There are also rumors Apple could unveil a new version of its popular AirPods.

Last November, Apple unveiled a new line of MacBooks running on its own in-house chips, marking the first time the computers would run without Intel chips since 2005.

The event comes after Apple rolled out the iPhone 13 last month as well as released iOS 15, the latest version of its mobile operating system.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple October event: Will we see new MacBooks, AirPods on Oct. 18?

