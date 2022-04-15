AirPods Max headphones are trending on TikTok—here's where to buy them

AirPods Max headphones are available at Apple, Best Buy, Amazon and more.

It's no secret that Apple wireless headphones have a cult following, but recently, the tech brand's AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones have been all the buzz on TikTok with one unboxing video in particular reaching 2.7 million likes. Flawlessly marrying tech and fashion, the AirPods Max are also the featured accessory in tons of viral styling TikTok videos where users show off outfits centered around the metallic cans. Looking to snag a pair of these trendy headphones yourself? We've rounded up the top retailers to buy them from, including prices, shipping details and more.

The AirPods Max headphones come in five different colors and boast several consumer-favorite features, including noise control settings like active noise canceling and transparency mode so users can choose exactly how much (or little) of the world they hear. The transparency mode can be particularly useful for commuters or bikers to hear what is going on around them, according to rave reviews from our staffers who've tried the headphones.

While we haven’t officially tested the AirPods Max, Apple's indomitable AirPods Pro are among the top earbuds we've evaluated for their comfortable fit, useful features and speedy connectivity to Apple devices. Looking for an over-the-ear pair but not set on Apple? Our favorite headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, should be on your list: They're 150 grams lighter than the Max, fit in a case and offer better overall features outside the iOS ecosystem—and they're $150 cheaper. But, if you're eager to take the leap and get yourself a pair of the colorful AirPods Max headphones, keep reading.

1. AirPods Max at Amazon

For those looking to maximize their Amazon Prime membership, the AirPods Max are available for $449.99 with an on-page coupon for a huge savings of $100. Prime members purchasing AirPods Max can enjoy free shipping and returns within 30 days of receiving the headphones. AppleCare+ can be added to your cart along with your AirPods Max for an additional $59.

Get the AirPods Max at Amazon for $449.99 with on-page coupon (Save $100)

2. AirPods Max at Best Buy

Right now, you can get a pair of the AirPods Max at Best Buy for $499—a $50 markdown from the usual $549 price tag. Purchasing the headphones from Best Buy includes free shipping and returns within 15 days of receiving your order, and you can enjoy six months of Apple Music for free. For extra protection, you have the option to buy two years of AppleCare+ for $59.

Get the AirPods Max at Best Buy for $499 (Save $50)

3. AirPods Max at the Apple Store

Buying the AirPods Max directly from Apple costs $549, but comes with sweet perks like free engraving on your headphones and six months of Apple Music for free. Apple offers free shipping and returns on your AirPods Max purchase within 14 days of receiving them. If you're looking to get your headphones extra quick, certain zip codes can even get free two-hour delivery on same-day orders. Similar to other retailers, you will have the option to get two years of AppleCare+ for $59.

Get the AirPods Max at Apple for $549

4. AirPods Max at Target

Target shoppers can get the AirPods Max for $549 with free shipping and free returns included within 14 days of getting your order. While Target does not offer AppleCare+, there is an option to get the Allstate Premium Headphones and Speakers 2-Year Protection Plan for $59. An AirPods Max purchase from Target does not include Apple Music, but if you sign up for free to become a Target Circle member you can get Apple Music free for four months.

Get the AirPods Max at Target for $549

