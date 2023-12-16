Airport adds Schweitzer name to signage

Dec. 16—The local airport is now called the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport at Schweitzer Field.

Board members added the Schweitzer Field designation to the facility's name in a meeting this week. The decision was unanimously made in honor of local philanthropists Ed Schweitzer and his wife Beatriz, thanking them for their generosity.

Airport Executive Director Tony Bean said the airport is still officially designated as PUW by the Federal Aviation Administration. The Schweitzer Field designation will be included in the new terminal's signage starting in May.

Bean said the airport, and region, is thankful to have the Schweitzers in the community. He added the honor isn't just recognizing their impact on the airport, but also on the Palouse.

"They're the most generous people I know," Bean said. "They give so much to the community and are so gracious."

In 2015, the Schweitzers donated $1 million to the airport for the runway expansion project. Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, an employee-owned digital design and manufacturing company based in Pullman, decided to give another $1 million to the project.

Bean said the two contributions provided about one quarter of local matching funds required by the Federal Aviation Administration for the expansion project.

The couple have also been known for their substantial gifts to Washington State University and other organizations.

Bean said the airport's upgrades and accomplishments couldn't have been done without its community partners like the Schweitzers.

"A lot of people are amazed when they see what we've been able to do," he said. "The Palouse is a unique place specifically because of its community partners.... We've got the two major universities, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and two communities working together to make things happen."

The airport has been working to expand its services and upgrade its facilities. Along with its runway expansion in 2019, jet services became available last year and its terminal project will be complete this month.

The 49,000-square-foot terminal is five times larger than the current one, and cost $90 million to build. It includes a new baggage-claim carousel, restaurant space and three bridges allowing passengers to board their planes without having to go outside.

"We've been working hard to get this done," Bean said. "We'll see everyone's efforts pay off."

