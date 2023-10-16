Airport Authority claims it has say in building permits
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.
A 1959 Austin A135 Princess DM4 long-wheelbase limousine, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Arjun Thyagarajan and Raghav Lal, the co-founders of fintech startup Solid, are pushing back on Series B investor FTV Capital, which filed a lawsuit against the company to get its $61 million investment back. At the time private equity firm FTV invested in 2022, Solid was also offering cryptocurrency products. FTV Capital’s suit, filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery and made public on October 2, claims, among other things, that Thyagarajan and Lal “lied to FTV concerning the company’s revenues, customer churn, and business generally and further deceived FTV.”
The once-popular social media site Myspace is getting a documentary about its history. Gunpowder & Sky and The Documentary Group have teamed up for the project.
Ford confirmed that it has temporarily cut a shift at its F-150 Lightning electric pickup plant in Detroit, possibly signaling demand is drying up for the highly rated EV.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based Pantomath, a data observability and traceability platform, today announced it raised $14 million in a Series A round led by Sierra Ventures with participation from Bowery Capital and Epic Ventures. The new capital will be put toward expanding Pantomath's platform and workforce, according to founder and CEO Somesh Saxena, with a focus on hiring across the engineering, product, customer success, marketing and sales divisions. "Organizations continuously strive to be more data-driven, building reports, analytics and data pipelines across the modern data stack," Saxena said.
Volvo's SuperTruck 2 looks ready to extend a ramp for K.I.T.T. Part of a partnership with Department of Energy to design more efficient ICE trucks.
Stratospheric balloon company Urban Sky has closed a $9.75 million Series A round to scale its Earth imaging operations and expand its data products. With the Series A financing, Urban Sky aims to build out a routine catalogue of refreshed data over highly populated areas and other areas of interest for customers, CEO Andrew Antonio said in a recent interview. In addition to the natural color optical images that it offers today, Urban Sky is developing sensors for near-infrared imagery and long-wave infrared imagery.
The United Autoworkers strike is entering its fifth week and one of the remaining sticking points is around EVs. Specifically, all of these joint venture battery factories that GM, Ford, Stellantis are building with battery makers like LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On.
One hurdle that government prosecutors must overcome in the FTX criminal trial is scant documentation left by Sam Bankman-Fried.
At least three states are moving forward with plans for larger, pricier prisons, with proponents of such facilities citing the need to address issues of overcrowding, poor sanitation conditions and a lack of mental health resources in the current facilities.
A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not an EV, sparked the big 1,500-car fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London.
Did they arrive early at the airport just to sit at the gate "just in case"? Did they pre-check that all the bags were under the weight limit? They might be an "airport dad."
Hundreds of women have filed lawsuits against Uber claiming the company hasn’t done enough to prevent instances of sexual assault by drivers. The stakes are high for both parties with implications extending to future Uber riders and drivers. The outcome of the case could result in sweeping changes to Uber's platform, which plaintiffs argue will reduce sexual assault and also raise new concerns over privacy.
Credit card fees can easily slip through the cracks. Here are eight of the most common types of fees and the amount you can expect to pay.
Nearly one year after Holmes went public with "GMA3" co-star, Amy Robach, he's settled his divorce from Fiebig.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
The biggest acquisition in gaming history and one of the largest in the tech industry is finally complete. A year and a half after the deal was announced, Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.
When New York City received a record-high rainfall of 6 to 8 inches on Sept. 29, much of the city’s mass transit system ground to a halt. This is just a taste of what the future holds for the country’s largest transit system, due to climate change, according to a new report.
After settling on Thursday with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), bankrupt crypto company Voyager is permanently banned from handling consumers' assets. When a bank or financial service is FDIC insured, that means that a customers' funds will be protected even if the bank fails. While Voyager promised customers this vital protection, these claims weren't true, as the FDIC doesn't insure crypto assets at all.