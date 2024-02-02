Airport board rejects solar farm lease, reviews grid power lines

BRANCH COUNTY — The Branch County Memorial Airport board turned down a request at its January meeting to lease 16 acres of the airport to a solar farm.

"This is an airport, not an industrial park. You start getting nonaeronautical stuff, and next thing you know, your airports are gone," said Mike Kelly, the airport board chairman.

SolAmerica Energy wanted to lease these 16 acres along Behnke Road at the airport for a solar farm.

SolAmerica Energy of Atlanta wanted to put solar panels on the land between Behnke Road and runway 4-22.

Airport manager Joe Best said SolAmerica and another company made inquiries to buy or lease airport property because of the nearby grid lines and substation on Garfield Road.

Board members raised concerns about the reflection from the solar panels impacting pilot vision.

The board also discussed possible interference with airport approaches by planned power lines and trees.

Best must determine whether the proposed International Transmission Company plans to construct a new interstate 345-kilovolt transmission line west and north of the airport complies with the airport zoning ordinance.

The ordinance limits the height of all structures within three miles of the airport center to 25 feet. That limit increases to 100 feet from three miles to 6.32 miles and 200 feet from 6.32 miles to 10 miles on runway approaches.

Branch County Memorial Airport

Best said most of the towers shown on preliminary maps are not a danger to aviation. He wants ITC to provide the exact GPS locations of other proposed towers and the actual height before he approves that the project complies with the law.

ITC expects to file plans with the Michigan Public Service this summer to begin the approval process.

The line from the Indiana border to Duck Lake near Olivet is not scheduled for construction until early 2029 with an expected 24-month completion.

Both state and federal officials feel the transmission line is necessary to guarantee power for Michigan.

Best said the Michigan Department of Transportation provided the airport with new drone-created laser maps showing trees around the airport that exceeded the height limit.

The airport cut trees three years ago below the limit, but now, some have grown above the limit.

Best expects to cut those trees this summer 10 feet below the maximum height, to reduce the time between future removal.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Branch County Memorial Airport board rejects lease for solar farm