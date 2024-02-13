Airport break-in investigation continues on multiple fronts after recovery of some items

FREMONT – A deputy from the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering incident at the Fremont Airport which included the chase of an ATV.

Deputies responded to an in-progress breaking and entering incident call at 1:37 a.m. at the Fremont Airport on Jan. 17, related to an ATV or snowmobile.

While investigating the deputy noticed an ATV next to an outbuilding, which sped away as he approached. The vehicle did not have lights on and the deputy was unable to make a more detailed description.

An attempt to pursue was unsuccessful and an additional search by the department was unsuccessful.

The vehicle had driven southbound on Ohio 53 and appeared to turn off onto County Road 41. It then disappeared near the railroad tracks.

On returning to the airport, the deputy found a roof and a hood for an ATV. Multiple buildings at the airport were searched. Deputies found a white truck with damage to the right rear. Tire tracks from the ATV led to the white truck.

Also found was a safe that had been drilled into and cut. Deputies found multiple tools that could aid in safecracking. Attempts made to contact the owner of the truck and the safe were unsuccessful.

According to the Sheriff’s Facebook page, additional information was received on Jan. 19 that led to a search warrant, which has been conducted on South Street in Fremont. It resulted in the recovery of stolen items from the airport, including stolen firearms and an ATV.

Further investigation related to the search warrant and the initial incident continues. The Sheriff’s Office reports that criminal charges are expected. No additional information is currently available.

