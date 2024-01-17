Airport expansion grand opening rescheduled for March

Jan. 16—The completion of the Santa Fe Regional Airport's terminal expansion has been pushed back to mid-March.

A grand opening for the expanded terminal, which has faced a series of delays, was anticipated in late January. In a Tuesday email, Airport Manager James Harris said the event has been rescheduled for March and a date is still being finalized.

City Manager John Blair said the opening was pushed back because the city "wanted and needed" more time to plan.

"In addition to letting the public experience the new space, we're hoping to use the opportunity to promote air travel in and out of Santa Fe and to encourage the two existing commercial airlines to add even more flights and routes through our airport," he wrote in an email.

The project broke ground in February 2022 and includes new parking lots and a first-phase expansion to the terminal. Since then, the completion date has been pushed back several times, in large part due to the discovery of abandoned sewer lines, power lines and other underground infrastructure during construction on the new parking lots.

"The extended time is for all of the things in the parking lot we didn't know about," Harris told city councilors in the fall.

At its Nov. 29 meeting, the City Council approved an amendment to the contract with Bradbury Stamm Construction Inc., adding 150 days and $1.7 million to the project. Work was about 70% complete at the time, according to city documents.