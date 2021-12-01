Airport garage shootout started after fight between husband and wife, Oklahoma cops say

An airport police officer was shot after chasing a man accused of firing at his wife outside the Tulsa International Airport around midnight, officials said, according to media reports.

Police in Tulsa received a tip Nov. 30 from Houston police officers, who said a woman reported that her husband was threatening to kill her when her flight to Oklahoma landed, KTUL reported. When her flight landed in Tulsa, officers escorted her to her brother, who was picking the woman up outside the airport, the TV station reported.

Police said the woman’s husband appeared from the airport garage and began firing at the woman and her brother, according to KRMG. They escaped unharmed, as airport police chased after the alleged gunman.

Police began a shootout with the suspect, and one airport officer was shot in the chest, KOKI reported. The officer was wearing a protective vest and officials believe he will OK, according to KOKI.

The husband, who was not immediately named, was shot in the foot and taken into custody outside the airport, KOTV reported. He reportedly had three guns on him during the shootout, police said, and will be arrested upon release from the hospital.

Two bystanders were also struck by shrapnel during the shootout, but did not suffer serious injuries, according to KRMG.

Captain Jarrod Hart with the Tulsa Police Department said any active shooter at an airport is “obviously going to be a major incident” due to innocent people being nearby, KOTV reported.

