Airport news: November solid month for passenger numbers at RSW as season starts

Roadways aren't the only places becoming busier from Cape Coral to Copeland.

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) reported that 953,025 passengers traveled through the Fort Myers facility ― an increase of 17 percent compared to November 2022.

That's also a 29 percent monthly increase from the 737,527 passengers who traveled through RSW in October 2023.

Year-to-date, passenger traffic is down 5 percent.

Scenes from Southwest Florida International Airport on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Southwest Florida International Airport had 8,218 aircraft operations, an increase of 10 percent compared to November 2022. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 15,725 operations, which was a 17 percent increase compared to November 2022, and the best November in 41 years.RSW served a record-breaking 10.3 million passengers in 2022 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.

On the rise: October was a very good month for passenger numbers at RSW

Carrier scorecard for November

Delta (184,814 passengers)

Southwest (158,644)

American (133,440)

United (129,404)

JetBlue (91,303)

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram and Threads @lacrossewriter and on Twitter @NDN_dosborn.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: RSW passenger traffic up 10 percent compared to last November