Airport news: October was a very good month for passenger numbers at RSW

The Hurricane Ian Hangover appears to be over for Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).

In October, the second October after Hurricane Ian hit the region on Sept. 28, 2022, RSW reported at 70% increase in passenger traffic to and from the Fort Myers airport. A total of 737,527 passengers used RSW last month.

Historically, it marked the second-best October reported in the 41-year history of the airport.

This is the second consecutive month of positive year-over-year passenger numbers for the airport. Before September, RSW hadn't seen year-over-year passenger increases since March of 2022 when it set the single-month passenger record with 1,514,046 passengers. 2022 was also a record for the most passengers ever passing through RSW when the airport served a record-breaking 10.3 million passengers.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the airport was closed to commercial flights from from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 because of Ian. And from Oct. 5 to Oct. 10, commercial flights operated only during daylight hours (because of airline and federal agency staffing).

Year-to-date, passenger traffic is down 7.4 percent.

Southwest Florida International Airport had 6,556 aircraft operations, an increase of 31 percent compared to October 2022. Page Field saw 16,831 operations, which was a 68 percent increase compared to October 2022.

Carrier scoreboard for October

Delta (161,839 passengers)

Southwest (132,164)

United (114,363)

American (114,323)

JetBlue (67,959)

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: RSW in Fort Myers has second best October for total passengers