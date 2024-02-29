Airport news: RSW in Fort Myers adding new nonstop route to location currently not served

It's never too early to think about planning a trip to check out the fall foliage, or filling a basket with delicious apples.

One place you can do that is New Hampshire and getting there from Fort Myers will get a little bit easier starting in October, just when the leaves turning colors start to peak.

The Lee County Port Authority announced Tuesday (Feb. 27) that Breeze Airways will inaugurate new nonstop flights between Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT) this fall. RSW currently doesn't serve this market.

The RSW-MHT flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting Oct. 2.

Fares start from $99 one way. Go to Breeze Airways for more details.

What they are saying

“We are very pleased to see that Breeze is adding nonstop flights to Manchester, New Hampshire this fall, a popular market that is not currently being served at Southwest Florida International Airport,” said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., executive director of the Lee County Port Authority. “Breeze continues to expand and we are excited that RSW is part of that growth."

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: RSW in fort myers and breeze announce new nonstop route in october