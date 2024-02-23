Airport news: RSW passenger count for January marks positive start to 2024

The new year is off to strong start for Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).

If January is any indication, it could be a record year for the Fort Myers airport for passengers traveling to and from Southwest Florida. A total of 1,108,190 passengers traveled through RSW in January, which was a 19% spike compared to January 2023 (932,896).

It was the first time more than 1,000,000 passed through RSW in January since 2022, and it's fourth time in the airport's history the 1,000,000 mark has been eclipsed the first month of the year.

This would put RSW on pace to serve more than 10,000,000 passengers for the fifth time in history and fourth year in a row.

Commercial airline scoreboard

The traffic leader in January was Delta with 221,629 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were:

Southwest Florida International Airport had 10,082 aircraft operations, an increase of 18 percent compared to January 2023. Page Field saw 15,827 operations, which was an 8 percent decrease compared to January 2023.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: RSW records 1,000,000-plus passengers in January 2024