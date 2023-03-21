Airport parking garage attacker asked woman if she ‘wanted to die today,’ AZ cops say

A woman fought off an attacker in a Phoenix airport parking garage, kicking him in the groin to drive him away, Arizona police reported.

Michael Colville, 61, faces a charge of kidnapping in theattack, a March 20 Phoenix Police Department news release said.

Colville followed the woman into the parking garage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and shoved her down as she loaded her vehicle, police said.

He held her down with his body, repeatedly asking if she “wanted to die today,” KNXV reported.

The woman fought back, kicking him in the groin, police said. Colville “eventually gave up” and walked away.

Investigators used security video and other evidence to identify Colville, who was arrested at his home March 18, the release said. He didn’t give a statement to police.

“We are very concerned about this incident and the welfare of the customer who had this terrible experience,” airport officials told KNXV in a statement.

Man fires shotgun at police helicopter after ominous 911 call, California cops say

Mountain lion attacks rafter before others fight back with paddles, AZ officials say

Guards shoot at off-duty deputy trying to crash gate at Navy base, California cops say