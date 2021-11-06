Airport police chief fired; Osborne had served as HPD commander

Nov. 6—HARLINGEN — Valley International Airport Police Chief David Osborne, a former Harlingen Police Department commander, has been fired after nearly a year on the job, officials said.

On Friday, City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez and airport Director Marv Esterly said Osborne was fired, declining to disclose further information on what Esterly described as a personnel matter.

Esterly said Osborne was fired Wednesday.

Osborne could not be reached for comment.

At Borderland Security, where Osborne serves as president of the company offering civilian and law enforcement firearms training, a man who answered a phone call said Osborne was not available but had no comment on the termination.

Background

In January, Osborne was hired as the airport's police chief, overseeing a department made up of nine officers.

In December 2020, Osborne retired from the Harlingen Police Department after more than 20 years in law enforcement.

In 2003, he was hired at the police department, serving as a patrolman before working as a detective in the department where he climbed the ranks to sergeant before his promotion to a commander's rank.

A 17-year department veteran, Osborne served as training coordinator and public information officer.

In 2018, Osborne became the department's first officer to attend the FBI National Academy since 2004. At the time, then-HPD Police Chief Jeffry Adickes nominated Osborne, who became one of four Texas law enforcement officers selected to attend the 10-week training session in Quantico, Va.

In 1996, Osborne was hired at the Combes Police Department, where he served until 2001.

Osborne is a member of the International Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors Association.

------

[email protected]