Airport police officer shot at Kansas City International, taken to hospital

A Kansas City International Airport police officer was injured in a shooting early Friday at the airport, according to Kansas City police.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The shooting occurred about 5 a.m. near Bern Street and Cookingham Drive. Further details were not immediately available.

The Kansas City Aviation Department operates a police force that covers KCI and Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

In 2021, the Kansas City police department said its officers would no longer patrol the airport, citing a staffing shortage. The eight officers who were assigned to KCI would be reassigned to other patrol functions, then police chief Rick Smith said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.