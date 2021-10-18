This airport reunion was 22 years in the making
The Rodriguez brothers left Mexico for the U.S. decades ago without their parents. Now they're reuniting after 22 years.
Bi-Water Farm has been operating for more than 60 years in Georgetown, KY.
VistaJet’s latest offering is a fabulous way to reunite with your loved ones.
Is your child a little shy? Here are some easy ways to help them say hello and be social.
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 8 of the 2021-22 Premier League season.
President Trump filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block the National Archives from releasing White House records to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, citing executive privilege.Why it matters: It's the latest escalation in Trump's campaign to disrupt the committee's sweeping probe into the circumstances surrounding Jan. 6, including his actions and communications leading up to the Capitol attack.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subsc
The New York City Design Commission voted unanimously to remove the statue from the council chamber and move it to a to-be-determined location before 2022.
Aaron Nesmith put on an absolute clinic from 3-point range at Celtics practice Monday, and our Chris Forsberg has the details on why it was record-breaking.
Betty Lynn, most famously known for her portrayal of Thelma Lou on the classic "The Andy Griffith Show," has died at age 95.
Nearly two months after hockey player Jimmy Hayes passed away at the age of 31, widow Kristen Hayes said she's "shocked" by his official cause of death. Read on for the details.
In an ironic and tragic turn of events, a Virginia couple that vocally opposed the coronavirus vaccine has died of […] The post Couple vocally opposed to vaccine die of COVID two weeks apart appeared first on TheGrio.
Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, celebrated her wedding to Nayel Nassar over the weekend
"What are you doing? Turn on the lights." The post Teen son accidentally records the moment Dad walks in on him doing his makeup: ‘I’m always with you’ appeared first on In The Know.
Mark Cuban married his wife Tiffany in September 2002. The couple met at a gym in Dallas in 1997. The 'Shark Tank' star and his partner of 19 years have three children together.
"I hate it when my husband and I can’t agree on a show to watch because he refuses to fall asleep."
The eldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates tied the knot over the weekend.
Ironically, she ended up feeling betrayed by him.
‘It has been a long effort to negotiate a settlement agreement, but his estranged wife keeps asking for more.’
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.
What was always going to be a memorable wedding nearly took a turn for the worse.
"I had 13 pregnancies with three living kids and one stillbirth," Jennie Nguyen said during Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City