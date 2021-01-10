Airport security stepped up for members of congress

Lindsey Graham - Oreo Express/Reuters

Members of Congress are to get additional protection as they travel to and from Washington after a series of confrontations.

Capitol Police will be stationed at three regional airports through Inauguration Day, January 20, as a precaution amid fears that politicians could be vulnerable without extra security.

Members of Congress have been asked to submit their travel plans to security officials to make it easier to provide protection.

With security being stepped up after last week’s assault on the Capitol, protecting members of Congress in Washington DC should be straightforward.

But they are far more vulnerable when they are travelling on their own.

A safety memorandum, which was obtained by the political website, Politico, was sent to members of Congress and their staff on Saturday night.

The deployment of officers was intended to “assist with security coordination.”

Mitt Romney - Ting Shen/Bloomberg

It follows consultations involving the Sergeant-at-Arms, Capitol Police, the Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority and the United States Air Marshal.

There have been a series of confrontations, with a video of a mob harassing Republican senator, Lindsey Graham at Reagan International Airport, going viral.

Mr Graham had been one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies. However, he refused to endorse demands to overturn the election.

He was swamped by a mob hurling abuse and obscenities as he prepared to board his flight.

“Lindsey Graham, you are a traitor to the country,” one woman,” one woman yelled.

“You know it was rigged! … You garbage human being” she continued. “It’s gonna be like this forever, wherever you go for the rest of your life.”

He was eventually ushered to safety by police officers.

Mitt Romney, who was the one Republican senator to vote in favour of impeachment, faced similar treatment as he prepared to board a flight from Salt Lake City ahead of the congressional session to confirm the election result.

One woman asked he would support Mr Trump’s allegations of fraudulent voting.

She was enraged when he said he would not. “Your legacy is nothing. You’re a joke. Absolute joke.”