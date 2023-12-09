Airport serving area for more than 65 years

Dec. 9—As of this week, the Cullman Regional Airport is entering its 66th year of service, with officials quietly marking the facility's 65th anniversary while envisioning future celebrations as it approaches even bigger milestones.

The airport served its first flight on Nov. 30 of 1958, opening the Cullman area in the middle of the 20th Century to a wider world of industrial recruitment, business and education, flight training and tourism. Today, the airport is prepping for its next major upgrade, entering the final stages of a revised Airport Layout Plan while envisioning a future apron rebuild project. But airport director Ben Harrison paused this week to commemorate 65 years of progressive local planning that's made the Vinemont-area complex into a vital economic driver for Cullman County and points beyond.

"The founders — the people who left the airport to us — they have left it in good shape for us to build on," he said. "And so it is our job to leave it to the next generation to build on in the same way. Every decision that we make here, it's not a decision that looks forward only a couple of months; it looks forward strategically to the next 10, 15 and 20 years ahead. That's the kind of planning in generations past that has allowed us to have the facility that we have now."

Citing data from the 2020 Alabama Statewide Airport System Plan & Economic Impact Study, Harrison noted that the airport has grown from a small municipal amenity into a major facilitator for local economic growth. With seven full- and part-time associates on staff, it accounts for an additional wider total employment of 141 people, with $4,768,100 in total payroll, through its service to businesses and programs that base their operation at the airfield.

The upcoming apron project is just the latest in an extensive line of rehabilitation and upgrade projects that have transformed the airport over the past decade. "Since 2014, the airport board — along with the management team, the city and county officials, airport engineers, ALDOT and FAA — has embarked on a significant rebuild and redevelopment plan," Harrison explained in prepared remarks.

"Without their support, none of the following improvements would be possible: All taxiways and the runway have been rebuilt. Maintenance has been completed on movement surface around the hangars, two maintenance facilities have located to the field, and a new hangar is currently being constructed. Sections on the approaches have been cleared, and a new AWOS (Automated Weather Observation Station) has been installed. The airport has a restaurant located on the second floor of the terminal building serving breakfast and lunch where patrons can view the airfield from three walls of glass."

Improvements like those enrich the airport's appeal as a regional point of economic contact between north Alabama and would-be outside investors, a goal that Harrison says never stales as the airport board considers the role the facility will play in shaping the Cullman area's future.

"If a community is not growing, it's starting to die — and that's true of the airport as well," he said. "When we look at where we're going, we don't want to do a project that we have to go back and revisit five years down the road. So we're trying to strategically look at where we are now, and where we'll be five and ten years, and even farther, down the road. Our community is thriving on the infrastructure side of things, so we're trying to anticipate where it's going to go, because our require so much lengthy planning in advance.

"The air traffic that we're getting now is the business-focused air traffic, plus Wallace State, which has 80-plus students in their flight school. There is tremendous potential for growth in all of the aspects of our service, and if we aren't evolving, then already we're behind the curve. As we celebrate 65 years of growth and success, I want to thank the City of Cullman, Cullman County, the state, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the airport board. Like the custodians of the airport who first envisioned it and made it a reality in Cullman, we would not survive and succeed as an airport if it were not for these groups. All of them have been with the airport at every step of the way, and they're enormously important partners as we look forward at the airport to the next 65 years ahead."

