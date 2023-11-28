Airport shootout erupts when men try robbing ‘marijuana traffickers’ in SC, feds say

Unsuccessful attempts by two men to rob “marijuana traffickers” of weed at a South Carolina airport resulted in a shootout erupting inside a parking garage, according to federal prosecutors.

Now, one of the accused robbers, 21-year-old Kendrick Naveed Corbin, of Columbia, is going to prison after the other man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in September, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of South Carolina announced in a Nov. 27 news release.

When two “marijuana traffickers” arrived from Los Angeles with suitcases packed with weed at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport on Jan. 25, 2022, Corbin and Dequadry Kendrick Razor were waiting outside — armed with pistols and ready “to rob them,” prosecutors said.

After the accused drug traffickers were picked up by “associates” in a Dodge Challenger, they headed to an airport parking garage to put some of the marijuana into another car, according to prosecutors.

That’s when Corbin and Razor appeared with pistols and a “gun battle” broke out — leaving parked cars blasted with bullets and one “trafficker” with life-threatening injuries, prosecutors said.

When the accused drug traffickers fired back after one was shot, Corbin and Razor ran off without the marijuana they tried to steal, according to prosecutors.

Then, the man driving the Dodge Challenger, Jaondre Collier, drove after Corbin and Razor and fired at them as they tried leaving the parking garage, prosecutors said.

A woman in her car became stuck behind Razor and Corbin as Collier fired at them, according to prosecutors who said his gunfire struck a nearby ticket kiosk.

Razor and Corbin escaped Collier and headed to Columbia before their arrests, prosecutors said.

The men’s sentences

A judge sentenced Corbin to 19 years and three months in prison in connection with the shootout, the attorney’s office said in the release.

His sentencing comes after Corbin pleaded guilty to armed robbery, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and possessing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, according to the attorney’s office.

McClatchy News contacted Corbin’s defense attorney, Ward Benjamin McClain Jr., and Razor’s defense attorney, Alexander Rollinson Stalvey, for comment on Nov. 27 and didn’t receive immediate responses.

When officers responded to the shootout, they encountered Collier, who prosecutors said had the suitcases of marijuana and two pistols inside his vehicle. Meanwhile, the “trafficker” struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital and survived, prosecutors said.

Collier was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison in September on charges of conspiring to distribute marijuana, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the attorney’s office.

McClatchy News contacted James Zachary Farr, Collier’s defense attorney, for comment on Nov. 27 and didn’t receive an immediate response.

Razor was arrested after a car he and Corbin used during the robbery attempt was tracked to a home, prosecutors said.

At the home, a gun, which was connected to shell casings found at the airport parking garage, was in Razor’s room, where authorities found more firearms and marijuana, according to prosecutors.

Then, “after considerable investigation, the FBI identified Corbin as the second shooter,” the release said.

Corbin was arrested in January at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, where he and another man, both armed, were having “a suitcase full of marijuana” loaded into Corbin’s car by another man, according to prosecutors.

The two men were recently sentenced to prison in relation to the case, the release said.

