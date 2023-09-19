Airport worker killed co-worker’s boyfriend after she refused advances, CA officials say

An airport worker accused of killing his co-worker’s boyfriend after she refused his advances has been convicted, California prosecutors say.

After a 15-day trial, a jury found Kevin B. Prasad, 37, guilty on a number of counts, including first-degree murder and lying in wait, in the April 2018 slaying of Mark Mangaccat, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said in an email to McClatchy News.

Neither an attorney for Prasad nor San Francisco International Airport immediately returned McClatchy News’ request for comment on Sept. 19.

Prasad worked at San Francisco International Airport, where he tried to convince his co-worker “for some time” to leave her boyfriend and start a romantic relationship with him instead, prosecutors said.

His co-worker refused these advances, according to prosecutors.

On April 25, 2018, Mangaccat, the co-worker’s boyfriend, drove to the airport to pick up his girlfriend from work, prosecutors said.

Prasad and a friend followed the couple to their Daly City home, prosecutors said.

As Mangaccat was backing the car into the garage, Prasad approached and fired five to six shots into the car, killing Mangaccat, prosecutors said. The girlfriend was not injured.

After the shooting, Prasad ran back to the car, and the friend drove the pair away from the scene, prosecutors said.

An investigation identified Prasad as the shooter and the friend as the driver, according to prosecutors.

Prasad, who is being held without bail, is expected to appear in court in November for sentencing, according to prosecutors. He faces a potential sentence of life in prison without parole.

Daly City is about 10 miles southwest of San Francisco.

Woman shot and killed when ex-boyfriend ambushes her in parking lot, Michigan cops say

Deputies framed co-worker’s romantic rival with planted heroin and meth, lawsuit claims

Husband kills man he suspected was in a relationship with his wife, Minnesota cops say