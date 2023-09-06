Airport workers report break-ins of their vehicles at Charlotte Douglas

Airline and airport workers are reporting that someone broke into their vehicles while at Charlotte Douglas Airport.

On Tuesday, six people told police that a person had broken into their vehicles while they were parked in an employee lot.

The employees said hundreds of dollars were taken from their vehicles.

Police have not named any suspects in connection with this case.

