Airports cancelling flights amid Omicron spike
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline gives us the update on airlines that are worried for their crew's safety during the busy holiday travel week.
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline gives us the update on airlines that are worried for their crew's safety during the busy holiday travel week.
Former MMA champion Michael Bisping addresses the "women weaken legs" argument and the question of whether a fighter should abstain from sex before a fight.
French Polynesia is an expensive place, but there are ways to cut costs without sacrificing the over-the-top luxury for which the islands are known.
As hotels shift away from sheltering homeless people as part of Project Roomkey, Los Angeles is racing to distribute thousands of rental vouchers it received from various stimulus bills.
“Even if it’s the last service,” a longtime member said, “it’s going to be a memory that I wouldn’t want to miss.”
This is the year we found solutions for our chaotic cupboards, messy wallets, restless puppies and misplaced keys! Hooray!
"I would say, 'I'm very sorry, but not this time,'" the nation's top infectious-disease expert said on MSNBC as Omicron cases continued to spike.
President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he would extend the pause on student loan repayments through May ahead of the temporary policy's expiration at the end of January. Since March 2020, tens of millions of Americans have been able to hold off making regular payments on their federal student loans thanks to a pause, put in place first by the Trump administration, in response to the pandemic. When he became president, Biden extended the pause through September, and in August, he extended it again until Jan. 31, 2022, calling that a "final extension."
Style Box ETF report for VYM
A stock split is something of an enigma in the investing world. Since Apple announced a 4-for-1 stock split on July 30, 2020, its shares have climbed 76% (as of this writing), easily eclipsing the 41% gains of the S&P 500.
The spending, detailed in documents released Wednesday by the Department of Justice, coincides with an uptick in activity from Durham in recent months.
Harris took a PCR test on Wednesday, and it was negative.
South Africa's noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country's dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say. In Gauteng province — South Africa’s most populous with 16 million people, including the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria — the decrease started earlier and has continued.
Heidi Klum braves the wild.
Don't leave home without them.
An adult bull elephant’s charge can strike terror into the targets of such behavior. But that of a baby elephant?
An atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Southern California this week. Check here for updates as the weather system moves through.
Apple's Watch Series 7 is a great gift idea and you can now pick up the 41mm model at a new all-time low of $339 at Amazon.
The 66-year-old victim is still recovering from her injuries. She has limited mobility in her arm and still needs to have a costly dental surgery.
Donald Trump is pushing back once again on anti-COVID-19 vaccine rhetoric that has been championed by some of his supporters. […] The post Trump defends COVID-19 vaccines in Candace Owens interview appeared first on TheGrio.
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/GettyMOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes.As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed.Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described in Moscow as “Washington’s puppet”—with state treason and financing terrorism. The longtime enemy of Putin faces as much as 15 years in prison if convicted.Even more delicious for Moscow,