Airports cancelling flights amid Omicron spike

ABC News

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he would extend the pause on student loan repayments through May ahead of the temporary policy's expiration at the end of January. Since March 2020, tens of millions of Americans have been able to hold off making regular payments on their federal student loans thanks to a pause, put in place first by the Trump administration, in response to the pandemic. When he became president, Biden extended the pause through September, and in August, he extended it again until Jan. 31, 2022, calling that a "final extension."