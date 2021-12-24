Airports getting crowded for the holidays
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reports on the crowded airports and their updated guidelines required for travel.
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline reports on the crowded airports and their updated guidelines required for travel.
"When they could be a character in a 2005 RomCon, that's a red flag..."View Entire Post ›
Oakland County's prosecutor says the parents of Oxford school shooting suspect knew for months that their son was depressed but failed to get him help.
Valley News Live via YouTubeWhen relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night.What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.“I went to the floor above and I entered into the room and all the family was together,” Er
Charlene Rubush solved the puzzle — and that's when the outrage started.
The parents of actor Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she hadn't heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them. The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday night, are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said.
"I am who I am. I’m good with it. You might need to figure it out, but I’m fine with it."View Entire Post ›
The judge ordered Brent Brown be held without bail in the case of Madelyn Allen, who prosecutors said was found in his basement covered in coal dust.
It's the ultimate backdoor to the postseason, with Rutgers not only failing to win six games, but getting in at the 11th hour.
"$41,000 a year for a social worker with a master's degree."View Entire Post ›
In the NFC, the placement of Kyler Murray on the Pro Bowl roster, to the exclusion of Matthew Stafford, raised eyebrows. (It also could give Stafford a little extra chip on the shoulder in the final weeks of the season.) In the AFC, the trio of quarterbacks contains a pair of different surprises. First, second-year [more]
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/GettyMOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes.As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed.Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described in Moscow as “Washington’s puppet”—with state treason and financing terrorism. The longtime enemy of Putin faces as much as 15 years in prison if convicted.Even more delicious for Moscow,
"There is nothing wrong or unsafe about having your partner nurse — it's more of a mental block than anything."View Entire Post ›
A winter storm system could bring a rare White Christmas to two U.S. cities, while snowfall could reach up to 10 feet in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
ReutersVladimir Putin’s normally predictable annual press conference briefly veered off the rails Thursday when the Russian president appeared to lose his cool after being questioned about Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.When a reporter for Sky News asked whether Moscow could give security guarantees and promise not to invade its neighbor, Putin exploded: “You are demanding guarantees from us? It’s you who should give us guarantees. Immediately. Right now. And not talk it over for decades.”His co
"This pandemic will pass, just like the Spanish Flu a hundred years ago, but no one can predict when," wrote Guido Vanham in a letter to his kids.
Nicole Kidman goes bold in the Australian summer.
The deaths of the couple, found inside their Sussex Lane home Monday, are not suspicious, but, police said, the cause of their demise is a mystery.
Video of a boy's flashy basketball move on the court drew sharp criticism in a tweet from NBA star Kevin Durant. Others piled on.
A man and woman who were caught on surveillance video abandoning a dog and her 11 puppies have turned themselves in to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.