Airsoft gun fired near Pitt campus; unrelated to pellet gun incident Wednesday, police say

Pitt students have once again received an alert from police regarding alarming incidents on campus. This time, University of Pittsburgh police say they got several reports of an aggravated assault involving two people using an airsoft gun early Friday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Police say the two people involved were wearing black ski masks in a red car with a sunroof.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police say this is not related to the Wednesday night incident when people were reportedly firing a pellet gun around Oakland. A suspect has been identified in that case and charges are pending, police say.

