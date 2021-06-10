Airstream just unveiled a new $214,000 off-road camper van built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter - see inside the rugged RV

Brittany Chang
the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

  • Airstream has unveiled its latest camper van: the $213,850 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach.

  • The camper - which has a semi-customizable layout - sits on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis.

  • RV travel has remained popular throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airstream, a popular RV maker known for its sleek silver tiny homes on wheels, has unveiled its latest build: a $213,850 camper van.

the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

It's no secret the COVID-19 pandemic has benefited the RV and camper van industry.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

Many makers, including Airstream's parent company Thor Industries, saw a boost in sales and popularity throughout 2020 and into 2021.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

Despite vaccination rates climbing and an increase in flight bookings and "revenge vacations," RV deliveries have still remained strong.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

More wholesale RVs will be shipped in 2021 than ever before, according to data from the RV Industry Association.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

And according to the association's May survey of 1,276 leisure travelers, 56 million people in the US plan on RVing this summer.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

"RVing has been cemented as a mainstream travel option that is here to stay," Craig Kirby, president and CEO of the RV Industry Association, said in a press release.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

It seems like there's no better time to unveil a brand new camper van.

the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

Like many luxury US camper vans, the new Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach sits on a Mercedes-Benz 3500 Sprinter chassis.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

Airstream has upgraded the Sprinter to be off-road and off-grid capable.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

There's even enough room to sit six people and sleep two.

the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

Like many camper vans, several features in the "home" can be converted into different rooms, creating a multi-purpose living space.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

The camper van is divided into several areas: a kitchen and bathroom in the front half of the van …

the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

... and a joint living room and bedroom area towards the rear.

the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

The bathroom includes amenities found in every typical non-moving home, such as a towel rack, mirror, toilet, and shower curtain.

the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

The kitchen space also has the classics: a sink, two-burner stovetop, microwave, and refrigerator-freezer.

the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

There are also drawers and cabinets to store the essential food goods needed for life on the road.

the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

Now onto the rear of the 2022 Interstate 24X, which has a convertible living room and bedroom.

the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

#VanLifers can either convert the living room's seating benches into a twin bed …

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

A single bigger bed …

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

… or a bed that runs the width of the van, which still makes space for part of the living room setup.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

Even the dining table's location is customizable.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

There are four table mounts throughout the van, specifically two in the rear by the living and bedroom, one towards the front to be used with the driver's seat …

the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

… and one outside the front door.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

This means digital nomads in need of some fresh air can work from outside the van.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

There's even an awning with an LED light for some shaded outdoor relaxation.

Interstate 24X
Airstream

Remote workers can also use the power systems, USB ports, and interior LED lights to help power the workday.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

The key to an organized tiny home on wheels, digital nomad run or not, is ample storage.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

Luckily, the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X has storage units tucked throughout the unit.

the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

This includes the L-tracks on the camper's walls, ceiling, and floor ...

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

... overhead storage …

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

… and under-bench storage.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

The van can even hold onto gear like kayaks and bikes, and tow toys up to 5,000 pounds.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

Airstream also applied a protective coating throughout sections of the four-by-four's exterior to help prevent scratches.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

This is important for the off-the-beaten-path goers looking to take advantage of the van's all-terrain tires.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

The Interstate 24X also comes equipped with a furnace and hot water heater for colder treks.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

But for hot summer afternoons, use the Interstate 24X's air conditioner.

the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

And if it's too warm or bright inside the van during the day, just use the blackout curtains, which are attached to all the windows.

the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

And when the nighttime trickles in, passengers can use the van's exterior lights - such as a light bar - to brighten up any dark campgrounds.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

All of this is powered by a generator, two 100-amp-hour batteries, a 2,000-watt inverter, and a total of 400-watts of solar power, to name a few energy-related features.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

Looking for an RV ahead of the summer travel boom? Airstream's new camper will be available this year starting at $213,850.

2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach
Airstream

