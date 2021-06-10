Airstream just unveiled a new $214,000 off-road camper van built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter - see inside the rugged RV

Airstream

Airstream has unveiled its latest camper van: the $213,850 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach.

The camper - which has a semi-customizable layout - sits on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis.

RV travel has remained popular throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airstream, a popular RV maker known for its sleek silver tiny homes on wheels, has unveiled its latest build: a $213,850 camper van.

It's no secret the COVID-19 pandemic has benefited the RV and camper van industry.

Many makers, including Airstream's parent company Thor Industries, saw a boost in sales and popularity throughout 2020 and into 2021.

Despite vaccination rates climbing and an increase in flight bookings and "revenge vacations," RV deliveries have still remained strong.

More wholesale RVs will be shipped in 2021 than ever before, according to data from the RV Industry Association.

And according to the association's May survey of 1,276 leisure travelers, 56 million people in the US plan on RVing this summer.

"RVing has been cemented as a mainstream travel option that is here to stay," Craig Kirby, president and CEO of the RV Industry Association, said in a press release.

It seems like there's no better time to unveil a brand new camper van.

Like many luxury US camper vans, the new Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach sits on a Mercedes-Benz 3500 Sprinter chassis.

Airstream has upgraded the Sprinter to be off-road and off-grid capable.

There's even enough room to sit six people and sleep two.

Like many camper vans, several features in the "home" can be converted into different rooms, creating a multi-purpose living space.

The camper van is divided into several areas: a kitchen and bathroom in the front half of the van …

... and a joint living room and bedroom area towards the rear.

The bathroom includes amenities found in every typical non-moving home, such as a towel rack, mirror, toilet, and shower curtain.

The kitchen space also has the classics: a sink, two-burner stovetop, microwave, and refrigerator-freezer.

There are also drawers and cabinets to store the essential food goods needed for life on the road.

Now onto the rear of the 2022 Interstate 24X, which has a convertible living room and bedroom.

#VanLifers can either convert the living room's seating benches into a twin bed …

A single bigger bed …

… or a bed that runs the width of the van, which still makes space for part of the living room setup.

Even the dining table's location is customizable.

There are four table mounts throughout the van, specifically two in the rear by the living and bedroom, one towards the front to be used with the driver's seat …

… and one outside the front door.

This means digital nomads in need of some fresh air can work from outside the van.

There's even an awning with an LED light for some shaded outdoor relaxation.

Remote workers can also use the power systems, USB ports, and interior LED lights to help power the workday.

The key to an organized tiny home on wheels, digital nomad run or not, is ample storage.

Luckily, the Airstream 2022 Interstate 24X has storage units tucked throughout the unit.

This includes the L-tracks on the camper's walls, ceiling, and floor ...

... overhead storage …

… and under-bench storage.

The van can even hold onto gear like kayaks and bikes, and tow toys up to 5,000 pounds.

Airstream also applied a protective coating throughout sections of the four-by-four's exterior to help prevent scratches.

This is important for the off-the-beaten-path goers looking to take advantage of the van's all-terrain tires.

The Interstate 24X also comes equipped with a furnace and hot water heater for colder treks.

But for hot summer afternoons, use the Interstate 24X's air conditioner.

And if it's too warm or bright inside the van during the day, just use the blackout curtains, which are attached to all the windows.

And when the nighttime trickles in, passengers can use the van's exterior lights - such as a light bar - to brighten up any dark campgrounds.

All of this is powered by a generator, two 100-amp-hour batteries, a 2,000-watt inverter, and a total of 400-watts of solar power, to name a few energy-related features.

Looking for an RV ahead of the summer travel boom? Airstream's new camper will be available this year starting at $213,850.

