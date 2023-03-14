Airstream and Porsche have unveiled a sleek and modern concept RV that can fit inside a garage — see inside

A rendering of the concept Airstream Studio F.A. Porsche Concept Travel Trailer. Airstream

Legacy RV maker Airstream and Studio F. A. Porsche have created a 16.4-foot-long concept travel trailer.

The RV has a pop-top roof and lowering suspension that allows it to fit inside a home garage.

Take a look around the aerodynamic concept tiny home on wheels.

Airstream has brought a Porsche flair to its latest concept travel trailer.

And for the first time, there's no need to leave the trailer parked outside — The Thor Industries brand's tiny home on wheels can fit in a home garage.

Airstream collaborated with design agency Studio F. A. Porsche — a subsidiary of the famed German automaker — to create this aptly named Airstream Studio F.A. Porsche Concept Travel Trailer.

Studio F. A. Porsche doesn't just design vehicles. Its portfolio also includes sunglasses, cutlery, and even washing machines.

And now, it can add a "garageable" Airstream trailer to its diverse list of projects.

Airstream's brand is synonymous with its iconic aluminum "silver bullet" trailers.

But this new concept RV takes a more modern, sleek, and aerodynamic approach with an exterior that looks different from any product the RV maker has released before.

If you're an Airstream purist, don't worry. The 16.4-foot-long exterior still has aluminum.

To address what Airstream calls "the changing demographics" of RVers — specifically "urban buyers" — the travel trailer has an insulated pop-top roof.

Pop-top roofs are a popular addition to camper vans and travel trailers. When extended, these raised ceilings increase the interior standing space.

Airstream

But this concept trailer's roof is just as important raised as it is lowered.

When the roof is down and the suspension is lowered, Airstream says its concept trailer can fit inside a home garage.

Besides being easy to store, the concept was also designed to be more aerodynamic than existing Airstream trailers. It's also lightweight thanks to materials like carbon fiber.

According to the RV maker, these features make it better suited for electric vehicle towing, a push we've recently seen from both RV startups and legacy companies.

Despite the trailer's innovative design, the list of interior amenities is as standard as any Airstream.

Windows and skylights brighten the small interior space. And like any travel trailer, the concept home has an exterior awning for outdoor lounging.

To further bring in the outdoors, the trailer's rear hatch can open to reveal two outward-facing seats.

The dinette is then located in front of this rear hatch.

At night, this seating area can transform into a bed for two.

Towards the front of the trailer, the tiny home on wheels has an enclosed bathroom with a toilet, sink, and shower …

… and a sizable L-shaped kitchen with a sink, cooktop, and plenty of counter space.

The L-shaped kitchen is divided by the entry door. To capitalize on this space, a movable counter can be lifted in front of the door to increase the counter space.

And under the floor of the RV, several key amenities — like the lithium battery and the ducted air conditioner traditionally on the roof of RVs — are hidden away from sight.

The project was unveiled at Porsche's South By Southwest exhibit where a smaller model of the concept trailer was presented with a Porsche Macan as its tow vehicle.

There's a chance this trailer won't end up being a real product. But Bob Wheeler, Airstream's CEO, does note in a press release that the "resulting lessons and innovations often influence present and future designs."

