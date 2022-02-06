Airstream unveiled its new electric travel trailer RV that can be moved remotely and stay off-grid for weeks — take a look at the eStream

The eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

Airstream has unveiled details of its electric travel trailer concept, the eStream.

The electric RV can accommodate up to four people and stay off-grid for several weeks.

Mercedes-Benz, Winnebago, and Airstream's parent company Thor have recently unveiled electric RV concepts.

Just one month ago, fully electric RVs seemed like a product of the future with no real contenders.

Winnebago Industries' e-RV on the road. Winnebago Industries

But since the start of 2022, companies like Mercedes-Benz, Winnebago, and Thor Industries have unveiled electrified RVs concepts, signaling that the previously nonexistent industry could begin ramping up soon.

The Mercedes-Benz EQV and Sortimo conversion concept. Daimler

Source: Insider (1) (2) (3)

In late January, Thor announced two electric models: a camper van and an Airstream-branded travel trailer.

Thor's concept Vision Vehicle and eStream. Thor Industries

Source: Insider

And two weeks later, Airstream officially debuted a deep dive of its travel trailer, aptly named the eStream.

Inside the eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

Let's take a closer look at the travel trailer, which keeps Airstream's classic "silver bullet" look with an electrified twist.

The concept Thor eStream. Thor Industries

All of the recently unveiled electrified RVs have just been concepts. But Winnebago, Mercedes-Benz, Airstream, and Thor's models are all fully functioning, including the eStream.

The concept Thor Vision Vehicle. Thor Industries

The Airstream brand created the eStream with its parent company, Thor Industries, and Thor's partners.

The concept Thor eStream. Thor Industries

The travel traliler was built on a platform developed and tested by ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Airstream's sister company Dethleff, Bob Wheeler, Airstream's CEO, said during an online unveil of the eStream.

Charging the eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

Using this platform, Airstream was able to create a tiny home on wheels that addresses both eco and range anxiety.

The eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

The eStream and its interior amenities are powered by a battery system and solar panel-lined roof that allow the trailer to stay off-grid for over a weeks or "as long as they really wish,"McKay Featherstone, Airstream's vice president of product development and engineering, said during the unveiling.

The floor of the eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

This power system can also charge the trailer's electric towing vehicle.

The eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

Looking inside, the 22-foot long interior can accommodate up to four people using the rear bed and convertible dinette.

Inside the eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

The kitchen separates these two slumber spaces. Here, you'll find amenities like a cooktop, refrigerator, and stove all powered by the trailer's power systems.

Inside the eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

There's even a bathroom with a shower, toilet, and sink.

The bathroom of the eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

And for those who want to live and work off-grid for weeks at a time, in the future, the trailer will also have 5G and WiFi connectivity.

The concept eStream as unveiled by Thor Industries. Thor Industries

This connectivity boost will allow the trailer's owners to adjust amenities like the lights and air conditioner through Amazon Alexa voice commands or the dedicated smartphone app.

The eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

The app can also be used to plan and optimize trips …

Controlling the eStream concept travel trailer remotely. Airstream

… or as a "remote control" for the trailer, allowing the eStream to drive itself so you don't have to manually move it into your campsite.

The eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

From the exterior, the eStream may look like any other Airstream aluminum "silver bullet," like the one shown below.

Airstream Pottery Barn trailer. Airstream

But its maker tweaked the body to reduce the eStream's drag by 20% when compared to a classic Airstream, increasing the trailer and its tow vehicle's range.

The eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

The trailer also has motors that stabilize its movements in line with the tow vehicle, increasing the car's range by 50% to 75% compared to a non-electric trailer, according to Airstream.

The eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

And when it's finally time to recharge, the eStream can use most of the existing electric vehicle chargers across the US, a campground hookup, or its own solar panels.

The roof of the eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

But if you want the eStream, don't go running to your nearest Airstream dealer just yet.

Controlling the eStream concept travel trailer remotely. Airstream

Thor told Insider that its electric camper van platform will be available in 2023, with the electric trailer following shortly after.

Charging the eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

Source: Insider

But according to Wheeler, the eStream is just a "one-off" trailer designed as a "learning experience" and to measure the public's interest in an electric Airstream.

The concept Thor eStream. Thor Industries

"Everything that's packed in the eStream won't make sense for the market as is, but there's so many threads … that can come out of this that will find its way into future Airstream products," he noted.

The bathroom of the eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

So for now, the legacy company is staying mum about a timeline and what the eStream's price point could look like when it finally arrives in the market.

The eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

The eStream concept travel trailer. Airstream

