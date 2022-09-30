Witnesses: Airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray kills civilians

CARA ANNA
·2 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An airstrike in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region killed at least five civilians during a major religious holiday earlier this week as the revived war continues, according to humanitarian workers and an internal document seen by The Associated Press.

The airstrike hit the town of Adi Daero in northwestern Tigray on Tuesday morning, also injuring 16 civilians and destroying several homes, the document by a non-governmental organization said.

Humanitarian workers in the Tigray capital, Mekele, and the region’s second-largest city, Shire, 25 kilometers from Adi Daero, confirmed the deadly attack. One of the Shire workers said fighter jets attacked both Adi Daero and Shire almost simultaneously. No one in Shire was injured, while some of the injured from Adi Daero were brought to Shire, the worker said.

All spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

On Friday, an Ethiopian government-run Twitter account accused the rival Tigray forces of “hiding its arms” in residential areas and said Ethiopia’s air force recently targeted the forces’ “military equipment and arsenal” in Adi Daero.

In a statement Thursday, Tigray forces accused the air force of neighboring Eritrea of striking Adi Daero and killing “a number of civilians.” Eritrean forces are fighting alongside Ethiopia’s military in Tigray.

The AP was unable to verify who was responsible for the strike. Satellite imagery shared this week by Maxar Technologies showed a military buildup inside Eritrea near the border with the Tigray region.

Several airstrikes have been reported in Tigray since fighting resumed in August after a months-long lull in the fighting. Humanitarian aid to the long-blockaded region of more than 5 million people has again been cut off.

“We're not moving any trucks in presently" and no staff has been able to enter or leave Tigray since Aug. 24, the World Food Program's regional director for East Africa, Michael Dunford, told a think tank on Thursday, adding that there is a “real need for the offensive to end, for the fighting to stop."

He said 89% of people in Tigray have limited food capacity and more than 40% are “acutely food insecure.”

Dunford said diplomats are better placed to advocate for a humanitarian truce.

Recommended Stories

  • Africa's week in pictures: 23-29 September 2022

    A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border

    Soldiers and heavy weapons are being moved in the northern Tigray region, near the border with Eritrea.

  • Clickbait post lures Ethiopians with false ‘Safaricom cash promotion’ for thanksgiving festival

    A post shared on Facebook claims that African telecommunications company Safaricom is offering a cash prize of 10,000 Ethiopian birr (about $190) in a promotion to mark the Irreecha festival – an annual thanksgiving ceremony in Ethiopia. The post contains a link purported to lead to a site with information about how to participate in the giveaway. But the claim is false: Safaricom told AFP Fact Check that it is not running such a promotion. The post was published on an impostor account and the l

  • Satellite images appear to confirm Ethiopia civil war raging again

    After a five-month ceasefire that enabled humanitarian agencies to help only a fraction of those in need, images suggest Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are on the move.

  • Lest Americans seek a morality police, it is futile to enforce conformity to modesty

    Hijab or bikini, the choice remains with the individual. | Commentary

  • 5 Bold predictions as Browns look to advance to 3-1 vs. Falcons

    What are your strongest #Browns predictions for Sunday's game against the Falcons?

  • India's Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car

    STORY: Tata Motors unveils India's cheapest electric car Price tag: $10,370Tata is the only automaker currently building EVs in India helped by government subsidies and high tariffs on imports[Shailesh Chandra, Tat Motors]"This is a very aspirational EV (electric vehicle), a very feature-loaded, a very technology-loaded car. If I had to just summarize, the value proposition of this car, it is exciting in features, it is very easy to drive, it is economical, and at the same time eco-friendly."India's car market is tiny compared to its populationwith electric models making up just 1% of total car sales in IndiaThe government wants to grow this to 30% by 2030Tata's domestic rival Mahindra & Mahindra plans to launch an electric SUV in January

  • China certifies its rival to Wichita’s most important plane

    The most important plane to the Wichita economy now has increased competition in one of commercial aerospace’s most important international markets. China’s aviation regulator on Thursday granted certification to the new C919, a narrow-body jet built by its state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China that will rival the offerings of the Boeing Co. and Airbus. According to a report from Reuters, news of the certification, which had been expected by the end of the month, was revealed through photos of a state-backed ceremony that were shared online.

  • Missile strike kills dozens of civilians in Ukraine, Kyiv says

    STORY: Missiles slammed into a car market in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday (September 30), hitting a convoy of civilian vehicles and leaving bloodied bodies strewn across the ground.At least 23 people were killed and 28 wounded in the attack local officials blamed on Russia.The convoy had been preparing to leave Ukrainian territory to visit relatives and deliver supplies in an area controlled by Russia, witnesses and Ukrainian officials said.The head of the explosive disposal unit of the Zaporizhzhia police department said the market was hit by three S300 missiles.Bodies lay on the ground or still in vehicles at the scene as police and emergency workers arrived. Vehicles were packed with the occupants' belongings, blankets and suitcases.A missile had left a crater in the ground near two lines of vehicles. The impact peppered the cars and vans with shrapnel and left windows blown out.Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians, though its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.

  • Record-breaking USA set up basketball World Cup final against China

    Breanna Stewart drilled 17 points as clinical reigning champions the United States crushed Canada 83-43 in record-breaking fashion Friday to set up a women's basketball World Cup final against first-timers China.

  • Putin Suffers Most Humiliating Ukraine Defeat Yet

    ILYA PITALEVMoscow planned to celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia.Ukrainian sources claimed that the strategic city of Lyman, which has served as a Russian military hub in Donetsk, has been encircled and supply lines cut. “Lyman! The operation to encircle the Russian group is at the stage of completion,” said Ukrainian

  • Ex-Trump adviser Tom Barrack's emails to Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump read aloud during trial

    Government prosecutors in the case of Tom Barrack on Thursday read aloud hundreds of emails and texts sent by the former Trump fundraiser, who is on trial at a federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, for allegedly illegally lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. The hours-long recitation included messages to Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and Trump's 2016 campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Barrack, a billionaire California-based businessman and longtime Trump associate, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he acted as a foreign agent for the UAE from 2016 to 2018 and failed to register with Justice Department, which prosecutors say constitutes a crime.

  • Judge rejects special master's request on seized documents, handing win to Trump

    Florida federal judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday rejected a request from the special master she appointed to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to have Trump's legal team verify that the government's inventory log of seized items is accurate. Judge Cannon's ruling again hands yet another process win to Trump's legal team, which will now no longer face the same deadline to state on the record whether they would dispute any of the items listed on the government's detailed inventory. Trump's legal team earlier this week filed a letter under seal raising their objection to the request from special master Raymond Dearie -- even as Trump repeatedly in public statements and interviews has made baseless suggestions the FBI "planted" documents in order to incriminate him.

  • Trump's legal team says that vendors don't want to work with them for special-master review because 'seasoned IT professionals' can't handle the government's 11,000 files and strict deadlines

    Trump's team said vendors don't have a problem with them, but "seasoned IT professionals" can't get through the documents on the DOJ's timeline.

  • A Trump-appointed judge undermined a special master order for Trump to back up claims that FBI 'planted' evidence at Mar-a-Lago

    Judge Aileen Cannon pushed back the end date for the review of records seized from Mar-a-Lago, in just her latest decision siding with Donald Trump.

  • Zelenskyy on attack on convoy in Zaporizhzhia: "Bloodthirsty scoundrels, you will answer for everything"

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:38 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had fired 16 rockets at Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 30 September. He says that the invaders were in rage because of the success of the Ukrainian military at the front and [that's why] they killed civilians.

  • Further trouble in Russia’s backyard as recent fighting between allies creates new headache for Putin

    As Ukraine steps up counteroffensives to take back occupied territory, other countries in Russia’s backyard are experiencing conflicts of their own.

  • Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Jan. 6 investigators she still believes the 2020 election was stolen, committee chairman tells CNN

    Her lawyer said Thomas was "happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections."

  • What Joe Biden's memory lapse about the late Jackie Walorski really told us

    Joe Biden's callout to Jackie Walorski, who died in August, was embarrassing. But it also underscored his decency and understanding of the presidency.

  • Judge Warns of Justice Department’s Gift to Trump That Could Keep on Giving

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA judge has warned that former President Donald Trump is building a legal shield that could block him from being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, pointing to the bizarre move by the Department of Justice to side with Trump in a rape defamation case last year.The DOJ’s legal stance—that anything a president does is part of his official duties, and therefore makes him a federal employee immune to lawsuits—was w