Airstrike kills 13 members of Gazan teen's family

STORY: It wasn’t long before 18-year-old Allamdani found herself having to identify the bodies of her immediate family at a local morgue.

The orphaned Allamdani, her brother and cousins, many of them still in bandages, say they are living in constant fear of suffering further bombings. Allamdani described her current fate as a “nightmare”.

Israel has responded to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants by subjecting Gaza to the most intense bombardment it has ever seen, putting the enclave, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under total siege and destroying much of its infrastructure.

More than 4,741 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's counteroffensive, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, amid a growing humanitarian crisis.