New airstrikes hit capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia's government says it has again carried out airstrikes in the capital of the country's Tigray region. It's the fourth time this week as a nearly year-long war intensifies.

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu tells The Associated Press that Friday's strikes targeted a former military training center near Mekele that's now serving as a “battle network hub” for the rival Tigray forces.

Residents in Mekele confirmed the strikes. There was no immediate information on any casualties.

Spokesmen for the Tigray forces have denied that sites targeted earlier this week were used in relation to the fighting. Health workers and other residents have said at least three children have been killed and more than a dozen people injured.

Thousands of people have been killed since November, when a political falling-out between the Tigray forces who once dominated the national government and the current administration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed erupted in fighting.

Tigray's 6 million people are now under a government blockade, while Tigray forces in recent months have taken the fighting into the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions. The United Nations says more than 2 million people are now displaced.