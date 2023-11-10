Airstrikes slam northern Gaza, thousands flee after Israel sets evacuation window: Updates

Israeli airstrikes pounded northern Gaza early Friday as scores of civilians fled to the south using evacuation corridors and Israeli ground forces pushed deeper into the enclave's largest city.

Blasts were reported near several hospitals, including Al Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip, where many civilians are being treated and near where thousands are seeking refuge from explosions and urban warfare.

Overnight, at least one explosion occurred at the Shifa courtyard and the obstetrics department, killing at least one person and wounding several others, according to The Associated Press, which cited the head of the Hamas-run media office in Gaza, Salama Maarouf. Maarouf told the television network Al Jazeera that strikes were carried out near three hospitals in total; he did not provide casualty figures.

This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip on Nov. 10, 2023, shows smoke rising above buildings during an Israeli strike on the northern part of the Palestinian enclave, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

The Israeli military has said Hamas’ main command center is located inside and under the Shifa Hospital complex. Israeli officials have repeatedly accused Hamas of siphoning fuel from hospitals and storing weapons and militants inside and beneath them as well as schools and mosques. The militant group denies this and says Israel is using it as a pretext to justify its airstrikes.

On Friday, Israeli officials announced a six-hour window in which civilians in northern Gaza could flee through the enclave's north-south highway that's been open intermittently throughout the week. Pauses in the fighting have been taking place for days as the military has urged civilians to leave while it bears down on Gaza City, where, they say, Hamas' operations are headquartered.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Thursday announced the Israelis had committed to daily four-hour pauses in fighting across northern Gaza. Kirby said Israeli officials would announce each window at least three hours in advance starting Thursday. It's unclear whether any such pauses took place Friday.

"The fighting continues against the Hamas enemy, the Hamas terrorists," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Fox News interview that aired Thursday. "But in specific locations, for a given period of a few hours here, a few hours there, we want to facilitate a safe passage of civilians away from the zone of fighting. And we're doing that."

This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip on Nov. 10, 2023 shows billowing smoke following the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Developments:

∎ More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began last month, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas. Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf told a House panel on Thursday that it's "very possible" the number of Palestinian deaths in Gaza is higher than the most recent numbers from the Gaza Health Ministry.

∎ Over than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, mostly civilians during Hamas' surprise attack on border communities on Oct. 7, according to Israeli officials. More than two dozen Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground offensive began.

∎ Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a video of two hostages Thursday − a 77-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy − and said it would be willing to free them if its conditions are met. The militant group, which has said it's holding at least 30 hostages, did not specify the conditions.

∎ At least 45% of the housing in Gaza has been damaged or destroyed by Israeli bombardment, according to the U.N., which said the territory's gross domestic product shrank by 4% in the first month of the war and would decline by 8.4% − the equivalent of $1.7 billion − if the conflict extends through a second month.

Blinken says 'much more needs to be done' to save Palestinian lives

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday said "much more needs to be done" to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip and to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave. The top U.S. diplomat said he and other officials have provided Israeli leaders ideas on how to expand aid and carry out "humanitarian pauses."

He also said progress has been made in the effort to establish "basic principles" to guide a potential two-state solution. Among the principles, Blinken said, were commitments to not forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza; prevent use of the enclave as "a platform for launching terrorism"; not reduce the territory of Gaza; and a "commitment to Palestinian-led governance" in Gaza and the West Bank.

"These and some other ideas that we've put forward – and that others share – I think can start to be the basis for what we need to do," he said. "We've long been committed to two states."

U.N. human rights official: 'Nowhere in Gaza is safe'

Volker Türk, the top U.N. human rights official, on Friday urged for a ceasefire and cast doubt on the validity of areas designated "safe zones" by Israeli officials over the last several weeks.

"At the moment, nowhere in Gaza is safe, as bombardments are being reported in all parts of the Strip," said the high commissioner during a news conference in Jordan. "It also needs to be absolutely clear that civilians are protected under international law wherever they are."

Türk said the U.N. continues to monitor airstrikes resulting in high numbers of fatalities across Gaza, including strikes on residential areas and refugee camps.

"Considering the predictable high level of civilian casualty and the wide scale of destruction of civilian objects we have very serious concerns that these amount to disproportionate attacks in breach of international humanitarian law," he said.

In addition to a ceasefire, Türk called for all hostages to be released and for the establishment of "a path to a sustainable way out of this nightmarish situation in Gaza."

Palestinian Authority willing to help rule postwar Gaza

The Palestinian Authority is willing to rule the Gaza Strip after the war if the United States commits to a two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a top official of the Palestine Liberation Organization told the New York Times.

Hussein al-Sheikh, the PLO’s secretary general, said he told Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week that the Palestinian Authority sought a comprehensive political agreement that would include the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Al-Sheikh said Palestinian leaders believe the Biden administration is capable of forcing Israel to go along.

U.S. officials say the Palestinian Authority, which rules the West Bank, must play a central role in Gaza after Hamas is destroyed. Hamas has ruled Gaza since 2007.

Al-Sheikh warned that without a comprehensive initiative from the U.S. postwar, Gaza would be “a fertile soil for radicalism.”

Contributing: The Associated Press; John Bacon, USA TODAY

