Airtasker (ASX:ART) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price has slid 62% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Airtasker because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 19% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Airtasker made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Airtasker grew its revenue by 24% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 62%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While Airtasker shareholders are down 62% for the year, the market itself is up 12%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 19%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Airtasker better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Airtasker , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

