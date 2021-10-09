Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Airtel Africa:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$9.7b - US$2.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Airtel Africa has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.0% generated by the Wireless Telecom industry.

In the above chart we have measured Airtel Africa's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Airtel Africa.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Airtel Africa. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last four years to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 42%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 29%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Airtel Africa has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On Airtel Africa's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Airtel Africa can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 55% return over the last year. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Airtel Africa does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

