What Is Airtel Africa's (LON:AAF) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 30% in the last month alone, although it is still down 7.4% over the last quarter. While recent buyers might be laughing, long term holders might not be so pleased, since the recent gain only brings the full year return to evens.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Airtel Africa

How Does Airtel Africa's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 5.72 that sentiment around Airtel Africa isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (22.2) for companies in the wireless telecom industry is higher than Airtel Africa's P/E.

LSE:AAF Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019 More

Airtel Africa's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Airtel Africa, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

In the last year, Airtel Africa grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 218% gain was both fast and well deserved.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Airtel Africa's Balance Sheet

Airtel Africa has net debt worth 55% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Airtel Africa's P/E Ratio

Airtel Africa trades on a P/E ratio of 5.7, which is below the GB market average of 16.9. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Airtel Africa's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 4.4 to 5.7 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.