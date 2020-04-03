AirTurn Announces Ultimate Tech Accessory for Home-Tablet Users - TechAssist Allows Users to Work, Learn and Play All from Home

BOULDER, Colo., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirTurn Inc. recently announced the release of the TechAssist (https://www.airturn.com/products/airturn-techassist), a versatile universal tablet-holder and stand intended for use with both tablets and smartphones. Designed to increase efficiency, the TechAssist allows hands-free viewing, promoting multitasking with a wide variety of devices in the home, work, or office. The TechAssist also serves as the perfect digital music stand for musicians of all types.

"We consider the TechAssist to be an important piece of basic equipment in these times," said Lester Karplus, AirTurn Director. "With so many people working from home, and millions of children missing school, people are now relying on electronic devices more than ever – and hands-free multitasking is becoming a necessity. The TechAssist is an all-in-one stand that can help parents, teachers, at-home office workers and others who often rely upon safely securing their hardware for use and viewing purposes."

The TechAssist is a hands-free display that allows users to view devices when and where they are needed, without cluttering up a workspace. Less than 18-inches when fully folded, the TechAssist is 58-inches long completely extended, blending both functionality and ease-of-storage into one device. Each TechAssist comes with a MANOS Universal Tablet Holder and the goSTAND Portable Microphone and Tablet Stand for maximum multifunctionality. Users will quickly find new and inventive ways to use the TechAssist, but some basic benefits include:

Holds a tablet or phone for note-taking, multi-tasking, or screen extension during online meetings and webinars. Provide a hands-free experience for FaceTime, Skype, Zoom, or to watch movies and play games. Promotes a personal space for learning, communication, and entertainment. All from the comfort of an armchair or couch. Use in small spaces or in limited-room situations for all work or student-related tasks: on a desk, end table, kitchen or dining room table, etc. May be setup on the floor to entertain children. Use to share virtual dinner with remote friends and extended family. Excellent for presentations, music practice, Vlogs, and much more.

TechAssist: Features of the included MANOS Universal Tablet Holder

The MANOS Universal Tablet Holder is a professional, portable and cutting-edge holder that is well-suited for a wide variety of environments.

Displays devices without obstruction.

Easily rotates between portrait and landscape, plus adjustable tilt.

Virtually indestructible. Made in the USA .

. Devices can be held with or without a cover.

Holds smartphones and tablets from 5" to 13.3", including the iPad Pro.

9.3 oz (.26 kg) 13"x5"x3" (33x13x8cm)

TechAssist: Features of the included goSTAND Portable Microphone and Tablet Stand

Designed to be extremely portable, the goSTAND is perfect for the mobile musician or performer. The stand can be used by seated or standing musicians, and can hold tablets, microphones, and other important performance gear.

Shrinks to 18" (453mm) for easy storage and portability. Extends to 58" (1475mm).

Adjustable legs can be set for uneven surfaces and different base sizes.

Use with any standard 5/8"-27 mic threaded attachment.

Add a BOOM or Side Mount Clamp for greater accessibility and extension.

2.6 pounds (1.25 kg) 18"x3"x3" (46x8x8cm)

For more information on the TechAssist, its component parts, or other convenient AirTurn products, follow AirTurn on social media: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube.

About AirTurn: "Freedom to Perform"

AirTurn manufactures products that enhance use of technology. From wireless remote control by hands or feet to hardware that makes working with tablets and phones a pleasure, AirTurn's products make technology easier to use. Discover a wide variety of useful AirTurn products for the industrial, music, medical fields and more at: www.AirTurn.com.

Media Contact:

Lester Karplus, Director

237020@email4pr.com

303-588-6440

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airturn-announces-ultimate-tech-accessory-for-home-tablet-users--techassist-allows-users-to-work-learn-and-play-all-from-home-301035046.html

SOURCE AirTurn Inc.