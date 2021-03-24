Airwallex's value swells to US$2.6 billion as Greenoaks leads investors to add US$100 million to fintech start-up's Series D round

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

"The world will only become more digital, and with more businesses than ever now operating online, Airwallex has proudly been at the centre of this evolution," said Jack Zhang, the start-up's co-founder and chief executive in a statement announcing the fundraising.

Jack Zhang, founder of Airwallex. Photo: Handout alt=Jack Zhang, founder of Airwallex. Photo: Handout>

Airwallex's Series D fundraising, launched in the thick of the global coronavirus pandemic, came as stay-at-home and work-from-home orders around the world accelerated the shift from traditional banking to online payments and virtual banking - all of which calls out for fintech services such as those provided by Airwallex.

"We believe Airwallex is building a powerful global payments business, with a rich product suite that helps companies simplify their financial infrastructure as they scale globally," said Greenoaks' partner Patrick Backhouse.

It has hired a team on the ground, established partnerships with US banks, and plans to use its office in San Francisco as a launch pad to roll out its payments platform. The company is also building on its banking network across the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa.

Airwallex is also pursuing licences in Japan and Malaysia. Financial regulators require start-ups to open an office in their jurisdiction before granting e-money licences. Last year, the firm broadened its suite of products and applications, including multicurrency debit cards with Visa, a rewards programme, and online payment acceptance capabilities.

