Airway Heights police seek man who may have assaulted officer

Apr. 6—Airway Heights police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who may have assaulted an Airway Heights police officer and is wanted by the Department of Corrections.

Jesse Brebner is a person of interest in the assault and has a warrant out for his arrest for failing to comply with his community custody requirements , according to the Airway Heights Police Department Facebook page.

Brebner drives a gray 2021 Chrysler 300 with California license plate 8TYZ610. The vehicle has extensive rear-end damage.

Anyone with information about Brebner's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Steve Steadman at (509) 904-6595 and reference case No. 2023-84005142.