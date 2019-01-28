AirXpanders, Inc. (ASX:AXP) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in AirXpanders, Inc. (ASX:AXP).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AirXpanders

Co-Founder & Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Barry Cheskin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$71k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.079 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 980.51k shares for a total of AU$85k. Overall, AirXpanders insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about AU$0.087 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$0.032 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at AirXpanders Have Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that AirXpanders insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. Specifically, Barry Cheskin bought US$71k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, AirXpanders insiders have about 1.1% of the stock, worth approximately AU$193k. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AirXpanders Tell Us?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn’t make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on AirXpanders stock. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.