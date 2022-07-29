AI's prediction of what last selfies on Earth would look like are total nightmare fuel

An artificial intelligence program asked to predict what "the last selfie ever taken" would look like resulted in several nightmarish images.

TikTok account Robot Overloards, which dedicates its page to providing viewers with “daily disturbing Ai generated images,” uploaded a video on Sunday where the AI DALL-E was asked to predict what the last selfies on Earth would look like.

The images produced showed bloody, mutilated humans taking selfies amongst apocalyptic scenes. One “selfie” shows a skeleton-like man holding the camera for a selfie with dark hills on fire and smoke in the air behind him.

DALL-E is a transformer language model created by OpenAI in 2021 that can generate ideas into images. The program’s name was derived from a combination of the 2008 Disney film “Wall-E” and Salvador Dalí.

The DALL-E mini, which went viral earlier this year for its ability to create humorous and disturbing images, had its name changed to Craiyon and is currently redirecting users to a new website.

