AISD board holds special meeting to discuss declining enrollment, district challenges

The Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) board held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the impact of declining enrollment in its schools and what can be done to address these issues that will create budget deficits.

During the meeting, the board discussed the possibility of consolidation of schools that are at less than 50% capacity. Landergin, Pleasant Valley, Park Hills and Sunrise Elementary are four of the schools that are well below capacity and could be looked at for consolidation if the board decides that is the best option.

At the meeting, the board spoke about now having 5,000 fewer students than they had a decade ago and schools with only half of their capacity. According to the board, fixed costs like staff for each school make them much less efficient financially.

Doyle Corder, board president for the Amarillo Independent School District

Doyle Corder, board president for AISD, spoke about the challenging work of the board to produce solutions.

“We discussed several options to address declining enrollment and being good stewards for those in the district,” Corder said. “We have 5,000 less students; that is as clear as I can get - 5,000 fewer students than we did eight years ago. And so, with that, while we have become leaner in our budget, there are efficiencies not there when you have schools designed for 800 but only 400 or 450 there. There are things we must address in this inefficiency.”

Corder said the board is looking at several ways to address the issue, including a voter approved tax rate election, consolidation or issuing bonds. He says that to be able to get buy-in from the community, the district will have to do a better job of communicating needs with the community it serves.

“We have to do a really good job of communicating with the community,” Corder said. “What is the cost if we do not do something like this? What are we going to do if we do not pass a bond or pass a TRE? What does it cost our students in Amarillo, and are you okay with that?”

Corder said that the board will have more discussion at its regular February meeting with no timeline on when actions may be taken. He said that multiple committees will be working on solutions for the district. He also spoke about the lack of action from the state in its funding of schools.

Amarillo Independent School District Superintendent Doug Loomis

“Our funding for each student has not changed since 2019; Texas has more money in its coffers than it ever had,” Corder said. “The governor and legislature said that he wants to fund schools better, but that has gotten held up by the governor’s push for vouchers. If we increased our funding that would help, but we still have to deal with declining enrollment.”

A group of parents known as the GHOST (Guardians Helping Our School Student Staff) squad from Landergin showed up to support their school, which is seen as on the potential consolidation list. Lizzy Liles, the president of the Landergin Parents Teachers Organization, spoke about the meeting.

A group of parents known as the GHOST (Guardians Helping Our School Student Staff) squad from Landergin showed up to support their school during a special meeting held by the school board Wednesday.

She said that about two or three years ago that certain grades from her school would go to Tradewinds Elementary. “We were like if we had children in different grades, they would be going to two different schools and that will affect many families in the community," Liles said. “Many families live there just to be within walking distance of the school. This would affect morale by taking children that do not understand already and moving them to another classroom where they know nobody. This will just create chaos and confusion.”

Students from Landergin Elementary School

She said that this will tear down the community that has been built around the school. Liles also said that she understands that there is a financial burden with schools not being near capacity. One option she feels should be considered is going to a four-day school week.

One of the issues she felt caused this problem was that many students were taken out of the area to attend Tradewinds. She feels that with the situation, her school is in danger of being closed.

“I am aware that if there is a list of schools for consolidation, our school will be near the top of the list,” Liles said. “I am here to speak out about this, because this is affecting our community and children. We are here to help come up with options that do not include closing our school. We are a voice for our students to save our school.”

