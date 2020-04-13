AITRICS and Cleveland Clinic collaborate to verify AI-based sepsis prediction solution

SEOUL, South Korea, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AITRICS, a Korea-based startup offering AI solutions, has signed a joint research agreement with Cleveland Clinic, a general hospital located in Cleveland, Ohio. Two parties will collaborate on verifying VitalCare, AITRICS's AI platform, that predicts critical events in hospitals.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

Sepsis is a disease that causes a systemic inflammatory response after infection from microbes, which has a high mortality rate to be selected as the leading cause of death globally. Early detection is the best because there is no underlying cure for sepsis. If sepsis treated within 1 hour after onset, the survival rate is 80%, but after 6 hours, it falls to 30%.

The problem is that the diagnosis is knotty because the symptoms are general. To find sepsis, doctors need to determine whether patients have an infection, but the results of the blood test will come out at least two days later.

WHAT DO THEY DO?

As per the agreement, both organizations will start off by verifying the AI solution platform, VitalCare. It is an AI-based platform that significantly reduces the mortality rate of patients by timely detecting the occurrence of risk factors in a hospital through real-time monitoring of the patient's EMR. AITRICS verifies the accuracy of VitalCare and advances its AI model by utilizing the vast data of the Cleveland Clinic. The two parties aim to cope with patients in Golden Hour and optimize resource management in hospitals through the solution.

"Through the collaboration for the past year after the agreement, I felt that AITRICS has AI technologies not to lag behind any other company in the world and the expertise to understand the medical field accurately," stated Dr. Taehyun Hwang, AI Academic Group Leader at Cleveland Clinic. "The joint research that will continue with AITRICS will contribute to the development of solutions that can revolutionize the health care industry."

AITRICS plans to expand VitalCare's predicted types of diseases and modality sequentially by verifying its AI models based on clinical data from the Cleveland Clinic. Also, it is expected to develop an artificial intelligence model that takes into account various factors to build a solution for predicting severe deaths that applicable to patients in multiple countries through collaborating with overseas hospitals.

"In collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, one of the best hospitals in the United States, we have made a successful first in applying AI to clinical practice to create real value," said Jinkyu Yoo, CEO and Co-founder of AITRICS. "It has been possible to improve the accuracy of VitalCare by verifying with top tier Hospitals in the US. Through this, we confirmed the possibility of medical AI solutions. We will expand to other fields based on certified technology to solve the problems prevalent in all parts of society."

About AITRICS

AITRCS is an AI solution startup that experts are working with, developing innovative technologies. Besides, AITRICS has been recognized worldwide for its AI abilities, with remarkable achievements every year in various international AI academic societies such as NeurIPS and ICML.

About Cleveland Clinic

As one of the top hospitals in the United States, Cleveland Clinic has been ranked No.1 in the field of heart disease for 20 consecutive years. It has 1,400 beds on the main campus and 5,895 beds system-wide.

Homepage: www.aitrics.com

Facebook: facebook.com/aitrics.corp/

KR Blog: https://blog.aitrics.com/

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aitrics-and-cleveland-clinic-collaborate-to-verify-ai-based-sepsis-prediction-solution-301038741.html

SOURCE AITRICS