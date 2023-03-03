AIXTRON (ETR:AIXA) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €0.31

AIXTRON SE (ETR:AIXA) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 23rd of May to €0.31, which will be 3.3% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of €0.30. This takes the annual payment to 1.1% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

AIXTRON's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Based on the last payment, AIXTRON was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 451% of cash flows. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 63.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 22%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

AIXTRON Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was €0.11, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.30. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 65% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. AIXTRON has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 73% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Our Thoughts On AIXTRON's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think AIXTRON will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for AIXTRON that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

