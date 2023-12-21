AJ Dennis, Trey Petty headline Illinois football Class of 2024 signing day

WCIA -- Illinois football signed 19 players in the Class of 2024 on the opening day of the National Signing Period Wednesday, including the highest rated recruit in the Bret Bielema tenure with the Illini, four-star offensive lineman AJ Dennis. The Mount Pleasant, Michigan native is ranked No. 168 nationally, according to 247Sports, and picked Illinois ahead of offers from Clemson, Penn State, Nebraska, Baylor and more than two dozen others. At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, the one time Michigan State commit is planning to enroll early with the Illini.

View comments